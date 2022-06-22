FG generates over N5bn through rail services in 2021

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation has generated N5.70bn revenue from rail services in 2021.

It stated that the total revenue generated from passengers in 2020 was N1.75 billion and that the generated revenue in 2021 showed an impressive increase in rail services.

As disclosed in the the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Rail Transportation Data for 2021 released in Abuja, on Wednesday, the 2021 revenue, represented a 226.44 per cent increase.

The report revealed that the total revenue generated in 2020, amounting to a 226.44 per cent increase and that over 2.7 million passengers traveled by train in 2021 compared to 1 million recorded in 2020, representing a 166.03 per cent increase.

Similarly, the report showed a total of 168,301 tonnes of goods were transported in 2021 as against 87,440 recorded in 2020, showing a growth rate of 92.48 per cent.

In addition, the report showed that the revenue generated from goods in 2021 amounted to N317.57 million, higher by 12.87 per cent compared to N281.35 million in 2020.

According to the report: “Other income receipts in 2021 stood at N66.80 million, higher than the N5.19 million recorded in the preceding year.”

