FG flags off COVID-19 vaccination, administers first shot

The Federal Government has flagged off the country’s vaccination programme with a medical doctor, Ngong Cyprian, becoming the first resident to take the vaccine jab in Nigeria.

The apex government had yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, would on Saturday receive shots of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines against the deadly coronavirus disease.

As stated, the decision to begin the vaccination regime with the president and vice president had been reached in line with the government’s commitment to boost Nigerians confidence in the vaccine.

But, speaking after administering the first jab on Dr Cyprian at the National Hospital in Abuja, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said that health workers are being trained on necessary steps needed for the vaccination regime.

Following the jab, Shuaib also presented an electronic card that has a QR code to the first vaccine recipient in the country, adding that the code would provide necessary information about the carrier.

“It shows exactly what vaccines he (Cyprian) has taken; when he took the first and the second doses, and it will also show his photograph.

“This is also an electronic card as it were because of the QR code. This card also contains the exact batch number of the vaccines that he has taken,” he told the gathering at the event.

On his part, Dr Cyprian, who has been at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic, said that he feels worthy to have been the first person to take the shot.

“You can see, I just took the vaccine now and I feel good. I have dreamt of taking the vaccine and I have taken the vaccine today. We’ve been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight here in National Hospital at the Isolation Centre under the able leadership of the National Hospital,” said the medical doctor.

“They’ve provided everything we need for this fight. We’ve lost some, we’ve got some and we are happy we are getting the vaccines now in Nigeria. I think that is about the best news we’ve heard since. I only wished my dad had had this vaccine, maybe months ago or so. We lost him but we thank God, and the fight is still on and we will win,” he said.