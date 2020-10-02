FG fixes Oct. 12 for school reopening

The Federal Government has approved reopening of schools across the country with instructions on adherence to strict safety measures at all times to augment government fight against coronavirus spread.

It explained that the approval followed series of meetings with relevant stakeholders in education and health sectors including Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 among others after which decision was reached for safe reopening.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that approval had been given for reopening of all schools in the country by October 12 after six months closure introduced to curb spread of coronavirus across the country.

Briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the minister directed all Unity schools to reopen on October 12 and that all state and private schools are free to work out modalities to reopen their schools.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the presidential task force guidelines on reopening of schools.

“Having taken that painful but necessary decision, government has not rested on its oars in the areas of consultation with stakeholders, putting together guidelines for reopening of schools and preparations required of school owners to reopen.

“We have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector, including the Association of Private School Owners, (APSON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics. Also, Vice Chancellors of Universities, State governors, our development partners, Honourably Commissioners of Education and relevant international organizations.

“ Consequently, after due consultation with the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, we have decided that our 104 Unity Colleges should reopen on Oct. 12th, 2020. State and Private School owners will work out the modalities for the re-opening of schools under their purview,’ he said.

The minister, however, urged school owners to ensure social distancing procedures, develop and display at schools and conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system. “ I strongly urge school owners to put in place systems that meet the following: safe distancing procedures, develop and display at schools simple context-specific reference protocols on day-to-day actions to be operated in each school. Conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system that can increase the risk of transmission and make recommendations for addressing the gaps.