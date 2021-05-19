FG fixes 2022 for new national carrier take-off

The Federal Government has said that the country would launch its new national carries during first quarter of 2022, saying it was yet to sidestepped its vision of providing an efficient national carrier for Nigeria and Nigerians.

It explained that since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic affected its planned takeoff national carrier this year, the government was left with no option that rescheduled and perfect all paperwork and other necessary plans need to ensure smooth operation.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, assured that the government would stop at nothing in bringing the project to fruition, adding that the President Muhammdu Buhari-led administration was committed to bequeathing the legacy to Nigerians.

Briefing State House correspondents on Wednesday at end of virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the minister said that plans are in top gear and finishing touches were being put into the project’s take-off

He added that his ministry was working frantically to get the council’s approval for the outline business case contained in the memo presented before the NEC, saying the ministry would again defend the proposal in two weeks’ time.

“So, once we come back and the outline business case is approved by council, we will go to the full business case which is now going to the market and establishing the national carrier. It is our intention to have the national carrier running in 2021, which is this year; unfortunately, due to COVID-19, which took the greater part of last year, since March last year, activities have almost been impossible,” he said.

The Minister said that Nigeria has a massive market and population to sustain an airline, adding that updates would be provided on the progress of the project after the next presentation to FEC.

“The COVID-19 has exposed the nation; lack of having very strong, the viable airline is bad for the economy of Nigeria and for any country for that matter; tourism, for example, is badly affected by lack of airline.

“Finally, to just say that Nigeria is the best candidate to have an airline; 200 million people that travel sometimes almost for nothing, sitting within the West African Region, 400million people; contiguous to Central Africa, 600million.

“Twice the population of the US; equal to the population of entire continental Europe; at the center of Africa, Nigeria, equal distance from all locations; rising middle class, the propensity to fly is high; Nigeria is the best candidate for a very robust carrier. In this 2021, we will try to do all the needful and probably intend to start operations somewhere in the first quarter of 2022,” Sirika added.

