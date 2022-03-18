FG, firm partner on education sector reform

As a means of reforming Nigeria’s educational sector, the Federal Government has partnered with Seplat Petroleum Development Company, to equip teachers with requisite knowledge, skills, and desirable attitude that would boost their efficiency.

Part of the training the teachers would undergo, through the partnership, was how to use Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) methodology.

The partnership was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the 2022 education round table and Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) award ceremony in Benin, Edo State capital.

While disclosing that the Federal Government was committed to making the teaching profession dynamic, relevant, and globally competitive, Nwajiuba said that the teaching profession has been re-branded to make it attractive and financially fulfilling for Nigerians.

The minister said that it has been making instructive policies to bring about a robust reform in the education sector, so as to make the profession compatible with global standard.

As gathered, 463 teachers comprising of 314 teachers and 49 Chief Inspectors of Education were already trained in the STEP programme.

The Minister commended the company for putting in tireless effort in nurturing teachers who benefited from the program, saying the STEP programme fulfills goals of the central government on private sector partnership on education.

According to the minister, the goal of the apex government is to work together with the private sector to produce teachers with requisite knowledge, skills, and desirable attitude.

“The government has developed strategies to attract the best brains to the teaching profession. This development is aimed at motivating teachers to continue to strive for excellence.”

“You have been bequeathed with a solid foundation. A foundation that enables you to be emotionally, psychologically, socially and technologically prepared to handle the delicate art of teaching across all levels of education.”

“You represent what is great about this programme. Remember that cultivating a positive emotional disposition, as well as the acquisition of knowledge and pedagogical skill will make you succeed in this profession.”

“From today, you will not only be transferring knowledge, but you will also be shaping the minds and hearts of these precious children. To quote Aristotle, “educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

Earlier, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, while congratulating the beneficiaries, said that the pride of the state government is its teachers.

Shaibu stated that the state government interest in the teaching profession was the reason government decided to leverage on technology, in order to enable students compete with their peers globally.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge acquired from the STEP programme to retrain students in the state to be global competitors.

The Chief Executive Director to Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, said that the current target group for the STEP programme was the secondary school teachers in public and private schools in the company’s host states of Edo and Delta.

The Director disclosed that an interactive STEP app which could accommodate 10,000 learners simultaneously has been produced and that it was made by participants during the training exercise.

Brown hinted that the company had continued to implement customized education programmes of significant impact to support the country attain goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for inclusive and equitable quality education.

