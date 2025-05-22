FG Files Criminal Charges against Natasha over assassination claim

The Federal Government has initiated criminal proceedings against the lawmaker representing Kogi Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following statements she made on national television alleging a plot to assassinate her.

The charges, marked CR/297/2025, were filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and stem from remarks made by Akpoti-Uduaghan in which she alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello were involved in a plot to assassinate her.

According to the charge sheet filed by Mohammed Abubakar, which lists the FG as the complainant and Akpoti-Uduaghan as the defendant, the lawmaker is accused of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.”

The allegation, according to the suit, falls under Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and is punishable under Section 392.

