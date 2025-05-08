FG faults Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on salt intake

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has faulted the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, over claim that excessive intake of salt would protect them from encountering any health challenges.

It stated that excessive intake of salt could have an adverse effect on their body system which could result to health complications for them.

The public health advisory came after a viral video where the cleric encouraged increased salt intake among his followers.

In the video, Oyakhilome claimed that Africans have been “deliberately discouraged” from consuming salt to make them reliant on sodium-based medications.

He stated during a church service, “They told you not to take salt so that you can buy their drugs—drugs that contain sodium. Salt is not your enemy.”

Responding to these claims, the government emphasized the importance of moderate salt consumption.

In a statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, the ministry acknowledged that while salt contains sodium—an essential mineral for nerve and muscle function—excessive intake poses significant health risks.

“High salt consumption is associated with high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease, among others,” Balogun warned. He cited the World Health Organization’s recommendation of a maximum of 5 grams of salt per day, roughly one teaspoon, for adults.

The ministry also addressed the misconception regarding sodium in medications, clarifying that the presence of regulated sodium compounds in certain medications is not equivalent to dietary salt (sodium chloride) and is safe when prescribed appropriately. “Doctors do not lie. Nigeria’s health professionals are trained to offer evidence-based guidance rooted in decades of scientific research and patient care,” the statement emphasized.

Furthermore, the ministry announced plans to launch national sodium reduction guidelines aimed at reducing salt content across all food categories. This initiative seeks to address the finding that Nigerians consume more than double the recommended daily sodium intake.

The ministry concluded by urging the public to seek health guidance from certified professionals and to be cautious of advice not grounded in scientific evidence. “While we deeply respect the important role of faith and religious leaders in our society, it is crucial to correct misinformation that poses a risk to public health,” the statement read.