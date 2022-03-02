FG faults lawmakers’ kicking against bills on women political participation

The Federal Government has faulted decisions of lawmakers in Senate and House of Representatives to vote against the bills seeking to increase the number of elective seats allocated to women as well as commissioners and boost women’s participation in political activities

It said that the decision of the lawmakers indicated that they do not have any regard for women that often teamed up with youths to ensure that they were voted into office across the country.

According to the government, the actions of the lawmakers were shocking in spite of the advocacy done to enlighten them on the importance of the move to Nigeria’s development.

One of the bills that were rejected by the lawmakers was a bill entitled, “a Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide a Minimum Percentage for Women in Ministerial or Commissioner Nominees.”

The minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, expressed the apex government displeasure over the lawmakers’ actions while voting on 1999 constitutional amendments

At a press briefing on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, Tallen disclosed that female appointees in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, female lawmakers, and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) have begun to strategies ahead of the 2023 general election.

She stated that they have decided to adopt several strategies that would compel the lawmakers to revisit the bills and vote in its favour on the floor of the national assembly.

The minister noted that the consolation she and other female appointees in Buhari’s administration had received was the assurance from the President that he would continuously accord them the platform to express themselves and contribute to the development of the country.

“What happened yesterday is unfortunate and a show of shame from the lawmakers. I urge Nigerians to pray for the men that killed the bills on women in politics. I want to assure Nigerians that all hope is not lost. Nigerian women should be resilient and we, including CSO, have instituted strategies at our meeting yesterday evening.

“We are currently strategising with the female lawmakers and we will not relent until we achieve our desire. We are putting strategies in place ahead of the 2023 election and when that time comes, we know what to do.

“A lot of advocacy was done but the lawmakers were determined to ensure that the bills do not achieve the desired purpose. What happened yesterday is shocking to us. But we have received assurance from President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration would continue to support women across the country to become relevant in Nigeria.

“It shows that the men had no respect for women and we do not have any issue with the men at the senate but we are intensifying our advocacy for them to see reasons to support the idea.

“We believe in democracy and that everyone has the right to contest. We understand that the largest voters are the women and youths and if anyone then decides to neglect these people, we know that the narrative must change”, the minister added.

