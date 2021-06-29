FG extends SIM-NIN linkage deadline to July 26

The Federal Government has approved extension of deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021, following a rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

It explained that the extension became imperative following requests by stakeholders on the need to consolidate enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process of Nigerians.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, said that the extension was part of the government’s effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it was important to take advantage.

The minister through a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, and Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, said that the linkage by Nigerians has hit 57.3 million.

According to the statements, there are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs.

”Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

“The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, and the Director-General/CEO of that National Identity Management Commission, Engr Aliyu Azeez, urge citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification,” the statement said.

