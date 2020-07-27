FG extends N-Power registration, gives applicants 2weeks opportunity

As part of its commitment to absorb no fewer than 400,000 applicants into its program aimed at addressing issues of unemployment, the Federal Government has extended the N-Power batch C online application by two weeks.

It explained that the need to ensure inclusive recruitments necessitated the extension and that the time frame will afford interested youths the opportunity to register thus reducing the country’s unemployment rate.

It would be recalled that the N-Power is a scheme set up by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari since 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development.

The scheme was created as a component of National Social Investment Program, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

Confirming the extension on Monday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, explained that the online application process, which began on June 26, 2020, and scheduled to close on Sunday, July 26, 2020, has been extended till August 8.

The Minister, through a series of posts on her social media page, noted that the number of applications received so far indicates enthusiasm on the part of the applicants to be part of the programme.

“One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications, we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive, the portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”