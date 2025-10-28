FG expands cash transfer to more indigent citizens

In a bid to cushion the effects of rising economic hardships, the Federal Government is set to scale up its direct cash transfer programme, targeting more vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

The expansion is part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to make its reform agenda more inclusive and responsive to citizens’ welfare.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed the development at the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference and Book Launch in Abuja.

He said the initiative remains a central part of Tinubu’s strategy to reduce poverty while maintaining transparency and accountability in the disbursement of public funds.

“The government is determined to make sure that every Nigerian feels the benefit of ongoing reforms,” Edun stated.

“That’s why we are expanding our direct cash support to more households, ensuring every beneficiary is properly identified and paid directly.”

According to him, the existing programme, which currently supports about 15 million households, is being strengthened with a digital verification system that tracks every transaction.

Each beneficiary is confirmed through their National Identity Number (NIN) and receives payment either via a bank account or a mobile wallet.

Edun noted that the new digital approach ensures transparency and responsiveness, allowing the government to quickly address complaints or discrepancies.

“In areas where people claim not to have seen beneficiaries, our data system helps us verify and resolve such issues immediately. Accountability and openness remain at the heart of this programme,” he said.

He further announced plans to extend the initiative to more grassroots communities through a complementary ward-based development scheme that will channel funds directly to Nigeria’s 8,809 wards across 774 local government areas.

“This initiative will empower small businesses, local entrepreneurs, and community-based industries,” the minister explained.

“By taking development funds closer to the people, we can make economic reforms more meaningful at the grassroots level.”

The government further emphasized that the expanded cash transfer and ward development scheme underscore its commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient economy.