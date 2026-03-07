FG expands 2026 NYSC mobilisation by 50,000 slots

The Federal Government has approved 50,000 additional slots for the 2026 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation to address the growing number of graduates awaiting national service.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of a remodelled clinic at the scheme’s National Directorate Headquarters to mark the first anniversary of his tenure.

Nafiu said the extra slots had already been captured in the NYSC’s 2026 budget, adding that further provisions were being made in the 2027 budget cycle to improve corps members’ kits, feeding and transportation allowances.

He revealed that the scheme plans to mobilise about 450,000 prospective corps members this year, while ensuring they are not deployed to security “red zones.”

“We remain mindful because we owe parents the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of their children,” he said.

The NYSC boss thanked Nigerians for their renewed interest in the scheme and commended the support of governments at all levels.

He also praised his predecessor, Yusha’u Ahmed, and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, for facilitating presidential approval of the ₦77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

Nafiu explained that the remodelling of the headquarters clinic formed part of efforts to improve staff welfare and operational efficiency.

He added that the 2025 staff promotion exercise and collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria were aimed at strengthening support for the scheme.

“We will continue to strengthen infrastructure, deepen youth empowerment initiatives, enhance welfare and security, and uphold the ideals of unity and national service,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Olawande said the upgraded clinic would improve staff welfare and productivity, while commending Nafiu for his achievements since assuming office.

He assured that the ministry would continue to support reforms aimed at improving the scheme and securing the future of corps members.

The minister also advised corps members to avoid travelling at night, urging them to seek shelter at the nearest military barracks, police station or NYSC office if they are unable to complete their journey before dark.