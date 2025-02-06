FG evacuates 7,790 Nigerian refugees from Chad

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, has evacuated 7,790 refugees from Chad.

The refugees had initially fled Nigeria after their communities were overrun by Boko Haram during attacks perpetrated in different times.

The displaced individuals, mostly from Borno, have lived in Chad for nearly a decade following insurgency in the Lake Chad region of Nigeria.

The first phase of the evacuation involved 1,768 families—totalling 7,790 people—returning to Nigeria after many years outside the country.

The delegation for the evacuation involved Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Dr Yusuf Tanko and NCFRMI Chief Executive Officer.

They were received in Baga Sola, Chad, by Lac Province Governor Saleh Tidjani. Before the process began, Gov Zulum, on behalf of the federal government, attended a tripartite agreement signing between Nigeria, Chad, and the UNHCR.

Dr Sununu represented Nigeria, Tidjani signed for Chad, and UNHCR’s Jerome Merlin endorsed the agreement.

The Nigerian federal government emphasized that only willing refugees would be repatriated and thanked Chad for sheltering displaced Nigerians.