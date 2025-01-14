FG evacuates 390 stranded Nigerian migrants in Niger Republic

In efforts to address the growing migration crisis and provide sustainable solutions for displaced citizens, the Federal government has evacuated at least 390 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic.

This operation, carried out by the Nigerian Mission in Niamey and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership, marks the third batch of voluntary returns facilitated by the two organizations.

The returnees, including an infant, 387 adult males, and two adult females, arrived at the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, at around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Speaking during an event held to welcome the returnees in Kano, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijjani Ahmed highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda aims to ensure that every Nigerian has access to opportunities for a better life.

Ahmed who noted that the effort was a continuation of the voluntary repatriations the government began in 2024 added that the operation was a multi-agency effort, ensuring the smooth return of the migrants.

“The success of this operation is due to the seamless collaboration among agencies such as NCFRMI, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the IOM. Upon arrival, all returnees were registered and profiled to ensure proper documentation and access to reintegration support programmes,” he added.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Kano State Field Coordinator, Hajiya Liman also noted that the government is working to empower the returnees through various initiatives to help them rebuild their lives.

Furthermore, Ahmed reiterated the government’s dedication to reintegrating the returnees while assuring them of continuous support.

This latest operation followed the repatriation of 702 stranded Nigerians from Niger in December 2024.