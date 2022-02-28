FG evacuates 289 stranded Nigerians to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries

Atleast 289 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine were reported to have been evacuated from the country by the Federal Government to Romania, Hungry and Poland, in order to ensure their safety.

Also, no fewer than 23 Nigerians were said to be at the Polish government reception area and were been processed for onward handing over to the Nigerian Embassy officials in Poland.

Aside from that, another 200 Nigerians were also been expected to arrive at the country’s embassy in Budapest, Hungary for onward evacuation to Nigeria.

These statistics were made available by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, just as it assured Nigerians that efforts were ongoing to ensure the complete evacuation of its citizens stranded in the troubled country.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Permanent Secretary for the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, the government stated that well-furnished camps have been created to provide shelter for Nigerians returning from Ukraine pending their final evacuation to Nigeria.

The statement read: In the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian embassy have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania where they have been provided accommodation and will be documented, while we finalise the arrangement to bring them back home.

“Also, officials at the Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they have been documented for subsequent travel arrangement back to Nigeria. We are expecting another batch of about 200 into the city of Budapest, on Monday.

“In Warsaw, Poland we have received 52 Nigerians and 23 are being processed at the Polish Government reception point at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec. The camp is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and medical for evacuees.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens, in safety and dignity”.

This came barely 24 hours after the Presidency disclosed that 4,000 Nigerians were stranded in Ukraine and unable to cross its borders into neighbouring Poland.

In a statement on Sunday night signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), it noted the reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow them to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border.

It reads: “While efforts to begin talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway, paramount on our minds is the safety and human rights of some four thousand Nigerian citizens and many others from friendly African nations today stranded in Ukraine.

“There is a long history dating back to decades of Nigerians and other Africans studying in Ukraine, particularly medicine. The majority of Nigerian citizens in the country today are university-enrolled students.

“From video evidence, first-hand reports, and from those in contact with their wards and/or Nigerian consular officials there have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border.

“In one video widely circulating on social media, a Nigerian mother with her young baby was filmed being physically forced to give up her seat to another person.

“There are also separate reports of Polish officials simply refusing Nigerian citizens’ entry into Poland from Ukraine.

“One group of Nigerian students having been repeatedly refused entry into Poland have concluded they have no choice but to travel again across Ukraine and attempt to exit the country via the border with Hungary.

“We understand the pain and fear that is confronting all people who find themselves in this terrifying place. We also appreciate that those in official positions in security and border management will in most cases be experiencing impossible expectations in a situation they never expected.

“But, for that reason, it is paramount that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour. All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference.

“As a nation, we are proud of those educated in Kyiv and Kharkiv and other cities and centres of learning who have returned to Nigeria to perform great service for our nation and our people.

“Without the generosity of spirit of the Ukrainian people that would never have been possible. We pray for those directly affected by this conflict. Nigeria, with our 200 million people, support all and every diplomatic effort to bring this war to an end.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

