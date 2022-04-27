FG, EU partner on boosting power supply, others

The Federal Government has partnered with the European Union (EU) to boost the Nigerian energy sector through diversification of power supply generation in other forms including hydro, wind, and biotechnology.

The partnership was expected to bring about innovative ideas that could be adopted towards expanding capacities of the power supply medium across the country.

Aside from that, the European body would take a look at a secular economy model in the country, in order to ensure that Nigeria gets the needed boost in electricity generation and distribution.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Team Lead of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS on Green and Digital Economy, Inga Stefanowicz, assured Nigerians that the organisation has successfully tackled perceived challenges in the energy sector and that more would be done to improve power supply in the country.

While disclosing that the EU would engage the private sector to help lower costs since new technology had become expensive, Stefanowicz said that the organization has significant intervention when it comes to access to finance in the energy sector and that with the French developing finance agency, through Nigerian commercial banks; they were dedicated to the intervention on boosting energy in the country.

“We have managed to overcome whatever challenges; we can do better on access to finances when it comes to industries, such as solar power. We are planning to help Nigeria expand its diversifying form of energy such as hydro, wind, and bio, and we will take a look at a secular economy model.” she said.

The EU team lead further hinted that the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) would be to give the country a little extra push in boosting its energy sector these solutions can reach out to the tiniest village in Nigeria at an affordable cost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

