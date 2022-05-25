FG establishes pad bank for NYSC female personnel, corps members

As a way to promote menstrual and personal hygiene among women, the Federal Government has established a Pad Bank for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) female staff, corps members, and other visitors that may have emergency menstrual flow.

It stated that the pad bank was necessitated by a need for continuous sensitization of the girl child and female gender on maintaining menstrual and personal hygiene in the society.

The apex government called for a continuous campaign against gender-based violence and the need to change the negative social norms among the female folk.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Women Affairs, Eddy Megwa, the Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, while unveiling the bank at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said that efforts should be intensified on the sensitization, enrolment, orientation, and education of the girl child.

According to her, menstruation makes the girl child an easy prey for early marriage, sexual violence, teenage pregnancy, school drop-out, and trafficking, among others.

“It is on this note that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs mainstreamed menstrual and health management hygiene programs and interventions to promote awareness of menstruation and hygiene. It is also to build the capacity of women and adolescents to see menstruation as a normal biological process,” she said.

She further urged Nigerians and politicians to embrace love and peaceful co-existence as election periods were drawing near and that they should maintain the standards of peace.

On his part, NYSC Director-General Muhammad Fadah said the scheme would continue to make its workplace conducive, especially as it related to the female gender and that the scheme had made giant strides in capacity building of gender officers and sensitization and advocacy campaigns in rural communities.

Fadah, who was represented by the Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Christy Uba, further said that ever since gender mainstreaming became a national issue, the NYSC keyed into it and internalized it into its activities and programs.

