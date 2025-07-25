FG equips Cross Rivers forest guards on data storage, others

As part of its commitment to environmental preservation, the Federal Government—through the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has empowered forest guards in Cross River State with essential skills in forest monitoring, tactical patrol, and data-driven conservation technology.

This initiative, which highlights the growing urgency to safeguard Nigeria’s forest ecosystems, aligns with national efforts to combat deforestation, promote sustainable land use, and reinforce biodiversity conservation strategies.

The one-day workshop, held in Calabar brought together Eco Guards from various forest zones, officials of the National Park Service, and the Cross River State Forestry Commission to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and improve forest surveillance in the state.

Speaking during the opening session on Friday, Project Development Officer of the NCF, Joshua Dazi, said the training aimed to build synergy among frontline conservation actors, improve information gathering and patrol efficiency, and support data-driven forest policy formulation.

“This workshop is part of our broader strategy to modernise forest protection systems using technology and community-based approaches. By equipping Eco Guards with the tools and knowledge to collect and report data accurately, we are bridging critical information gaps in forest management,” Dazi stated.

Delivering the keynote address, Conservator of Parks (CP), Joseph Asam of the Cross River National Park, described the Eco Guards as “the heartbeat of Nigeria’s forest conservation mission.”

He highlighted the importance of modern surveillance tools such as drones, GPS, and smart devices, and called for stronger partnerships between government agencies and environmental organisations to sustain the progress being made in forest preservation.

Also speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Cross River State Forestry Commission, Ikana Bassey praised NCF for championing the initiative.

He reminded the Eco Guards of their role as forest monitors and data reporters, pointing out that while they do not possess legal enforcement powers, their contributions in observation, documentation, and community engagement remain crucial.

During the technical sessions, forest monitoring expert Enyam Benjamin delivered an in-depth lecture on surveillance methods, covering transect and sign surveys, drone deployment, GIS mapping, and participatory forest management.

Benjamin emphasized that forest monitoring involves the systematic collection, analysis, and interpretation of data to track changes in ecosystems.

He also noted that both national and international protocols, such as the EU Timber Regulation—require forest zones to maintain traceable and verifiable data.

Conservation expert Assam Ntui delivered a detailed lecture outlining the essential steps for conducting effective forest patrols, including preparation, GPS navigation, and systematic evidence documentation to support enforcement efforts.

Ntui stressed the importance of pre-briefing, area mapping, GPS usage, and accurate documentation of evidence, including animal tracks, felled trees, and signs of human intrusion.

He further encouraged Eco Guards to report all findings to the appropriate authorities for follow-up enforcement.