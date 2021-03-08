FG equips 20,000 youths on digital skills, others

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commenced the digital literacy and skills programme for states, tagged the Digital States Programme. The programme is in line with the digital literacy and skills pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for the country.

The Digital States Programme, designed as one of the implementation strategies of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria, is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary digital literacy skills that can facilitate Nigeria’s transition to the digital economy.

The programme also focuses on IT management of productivity tools; understanding digital marketing and basics of content creation; and entrepreneurial skills including the basics of career development.

The programme is aimed at training about 540 youths from each state of the federation and the federal capital territory, Abuja.

It is expected that about 20,000 Nigerians will benefit from the programme. Registration for the first phase of the programme commences, on Monday, March 8th, 2021.

The beneficiary states for the first phase are Gombe, Kano, Lagos and Rivers States.