FG equips 200 youths on space technology

The Federal Government, in partnership with the Cross River State Government, has equipped 200 youths with skills in satellite installation and space technology.

The training, part of the government’s efforts to boost digital inclusion and drive technological innovation, was facilitated by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and spanned one week.

It featured two major components, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology training and a space-based innovation hackathon.

Speaking at the closing ceremony yesterday in Calabar, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Jane Egerton, said the programme equipped 150 participants with skills in VSAT installation, including satellite systems such as DStv, GOtv, and Space SAT, while the remaining 50 participants took part in a hackathon tagged “Space Hacketer.”

“We just finished training 200 students today, 150 in VSAT technology and 50 in the hackathon session. Our hope is to empower these youths to become entrepreneurs who can use satellite technology to solve real-world problems,” she said.

Egerton explained that the training was designed to provide hands-on experience and expose the beneficiaries to opportunities in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

“For those involved in the hackathon, we want them to develop startups that apply satellite technology in health, education, agriculture and other key sectors. Already, some of the trainees are providing satellite installation services within their communities, which is the kind of immediate impact we aim to achieve,” she said.

On the selection process, she stated that participants were chosen based on a set of educational criteria, with the state government nominating eligible candidates.

“This is just the beginning of our engagement in Cross River State,” she added.

Egerton also commended Governor Bassey Otu for creating an enabling environment that allowed the programme to take place successfully.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, who represented the governor, lauded the initiative and urged young people to focus on practical skills rather than solely relying on academic certificates.

“Gone are the days when your value ended with a degree. What matters now is what you can do the skills you possess and the solutions you can provide. We are happy to support this kind of transformative programme,” he said.

Some of the participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to put their newly acquired skills to productive use in their local communities.