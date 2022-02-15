FG equips 10,000 refugees on digital skill

The Federal government has started the intensive training of 10,000 refugees, migrants and Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country on digital skills development and empowerment.

The apex government is conducting the one week digital training through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) which is intended to help the beneficiaries to be self reliant and employed.

Also, the digital empowerment was necessitated by technology widely regarded as a key enabler of development, and digital skills as a catalyst for stimulating such development in all sectors of the economy.

During the official launch of the training for the first 200 vulnerable persons in the batch on Monday in Abuja, the NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa said that the training would continue in Nasarawa, Cross-River and Sokoto states where 100 beneficiaries would be trained on digital skills and empowered.

“The training will continue in Nasarawa, Cross River and Sokoto states from next week with 100 beneficiaries each. The initiative is designed to train refugees, migrants and Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT with a target of a total of 10,000 trainees,’’ he said.

According to Inuwa, citizens need proper digital skills to enable them to take advantage of technological advancements, adding that digital skills was a catalyst for stimulating such development in all sectors of the economy.

“All Nigerian citizens, irrespective of status, must be digitally literate so that they can use digital devices and the Internet for their day-to-day activities. Refugees, migrants and IDPs, being among the less privileged members of the society can benefit from this training for integration into the larger society,’’ he added.

Inuwa further stressed that NITDA was committed to actualise its mandate through strategic, inclusive stakeholder engagement, local and international partnerships, and efficient utilisation of human resources, adding that the training would enhance better career prospects for beneficiaries and helps them to practice their skills and create start-up businesses.

On her part, the Federal Commissioner, NCRMIDP, Imaan Ibrahim, said that it would give beneficiaries starter packs that would enable them practice what they have learnt, disclosing that the one-week training would cover Computer Appreciation, Digital Marketing and Graphic Design programmes.

“We have agreed to train 10,000 beneficiaries in batch one and today’s class started with 200.The starter pack is an ICT device that they will use to practice what they have learnt and begin to earn money,’’ she said.

