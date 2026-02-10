FG engages Saudi on extending 2026 Hajj registration exercise

The Federal Government, through the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), has approached the Saudi Arabian government to extend deadline for the 2026 Hajj registration, allowing Nigerian pilgrims complete the exercise on the official Nusuk Masar platform.

The appeal follows the official closure of the data-capturing window by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which halted the upload of remaining Nigerian pilgrims biodata onto the Nusuk Masar platform.

In a statement on Monday, the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, emphasized that the Commission remains hopeful that the request for an extension will be granted and assured intending pilgrims that timely updates will be communicated to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj experience for all Nigerians.

She urged the public to avoid making any Hajj payments until official updates are provided through verified channels.

Usara further appealed to all stakeholders for patoience and cooperation as NAHCON works closely with the Saudi authorities, reiterating that the safety, proper registration, and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims remain the Commission’s top priority.