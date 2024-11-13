FG engages foreign experts on Rivers helicopter crash wreckage

The Federal Government has engaged foreign experts to examine the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in Rivers State.

Some of the aviation experts enlisted by the apex government after the successful retrieval of the wreckage were from the United States and France.

The wreckage recovery was achieved after an intensive search into the ocean to retrieve the missing passengers and crew bodies.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, explained that experts from the United States and France would assist Nigeria in the investigation, as the aircraft was designed and manufactured in the USA and its engine produced in France.

Keyamo said, “The NTSB is an accredited representative of the NTSB in America, assisted by a technical advisor nominated by Sikorsky Aircraft. Meanwhile, France, as the state of design and manufacturer of the engines, has appointed an accredited representative, assisted by a technical advisor from Safran, the engine manufacturer.”

He outlined the coordinated effort that led to the transportation of the wreckage from the collection site.

“On Saturday, November 9, the wreckage departed the collection site on a ferry and arrived at the airport on Sunday, November 10. After completing the formalities at the port, the wreckage was loaded onto a low-bed truck on Monday, November 11, and is now on its way to Abuja. Principally, the NSIB must take possession of that wreckage,” he added.

The minister further explained that the NSIB would examine the maintenance and certification records for the helicopter, along with the crew’s training and medical records.

“All the agencies of aviation — NCAA, NAMA, and NIMET — are all cooperating with the NSIB. We are running all of them together as one because they are all aviation agencies administering to cooperate on this issue,” he said.

The minister noted that the black box and other vital components recovered would aid the investigation in understanding the events leading to the crash.

The NSIB, working with both local and international aviation agencies, has launched a comprehensive investigation.

“Our objective is to conduct a thorough investigation using available techniques to find a safety issue or recommend a safety change to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again,” Keyamo stated.

The investigation will consider multiple factors, including “the roles of man, machine, and the environment that might have directly or indirectly contributed to this accident.

“We will publish the preliminary report on the NSIB website within 30 days,” he added.

Keyamo explained that a full report with possible safety recommendations could take up to a year or more to complete.

On a compassionate note, Keyamo added that the NSIB’s family assistance department, in cooperation with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, would provide supports to the victims’ families.

“If you look at the law, it is the primary responsibility of the NSIB to institute a family support program anytime there is such an accident,” he said.

The Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration number 5N-BQG crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024.

The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation, had six passengers and two crew members on board at the time of the accident.