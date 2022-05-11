FG empowers 130 Imo women on entrepreneurial skills

As part of its empowerment programs across the country, the Federal Government has begun the training of 130 women on various entrepreneurial skills in Imo State.

The apex government disclosed that beneficiaries of the programme would be trained in make-up, stones and beadworks, perfumery, events management, and production of organic body wash and other natural organic products.

It noted that with skills acquisition and empowerment, the unemployment rate in Imo and Nigeria at large will be drastically reduced, which is the sole aim of the programme.

During the inauguration of the training in Owerri, on Wednesday, the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, (NDE), Mallam Nuhu-Fikpo disclosed that the five-day programme was organised by the Women Employment Unit in the Department of Small Scale Enterprises (SSE).

He said that the training, which simultaneously took place in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, would have a multiplier effect on the beneficiaries.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo Coordinator of the NDE, Ngozi Ihenacho, further urged the trainers to see the programme as their contribution to easing the unemployment market.

“The seeds we are planting today will germinate and grow beyond our imagination because they will have a tremendous multiplier effect,” he said.

On his part, the SSE Director, Sunday Apakasa, said NDE established a special unit for women in recognition of their role in nation-building and urged the participants to make the best out of the training.

