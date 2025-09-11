FG educates Cross River residents on flood prevention strategies

As floods continue to threaten homes and livelihoods during rainy season, the Federal Government has launched a flood awareness campaign in Cross River State to equip residents with life-saving knowledge and practical prevention strategies.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which is currently running five key national campaigns focused on issues such as values reorientation, civic identity, security awareness, and better understanding of government policies and programmes.

Speaking during a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday, the NOA State Director, John Asanye, explained that the flood prevention campaign is designed to empower residents with practical knowledge that could help reduce the risk of loss during heavy rains.

He explained that flooding in Nigeria is largely caused by climate change, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways, poor urban planning, and weak enforcement of environmental regulations.

The consequences, he noted, include displacement of families, destruction of food crops, food insecurity, and outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

“As a people, we cannot continue to wait for disaster reliefs. The real solution is prevention,” Asanye stated.

“Residents must embrace proper waste disposal, desist from building on water channels, and actively participate in community efforts to clear and maintain drainage systems.”

The NOA boss stressed that flood prevention must be a collective effort involving citizens, local authorities, environmental agencies, and urban planners.

He said the agency will intensify grassroots sensitization in Cross River communities to drive home the message of environmental responsibility.

Asanye further charged the media to amplify the campaign, noting that enlightenment and sustained public education were critical in curbing flood-related disasters.

“The fight against flooding begins with individual responsibility. If every citizen plays their part, the burden on government will be greatly reduced and lives will be saved,” he added.