FG earmarks N80bn for 50 regional bridges maintenance

As part of efforts to prevent further deterioration of critical public infrastructures nationwide, the Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than selected 50 bridges across the country would be rehabilitated at the cost of N80.984 billion, in line with government to commitment to prioritize maintenance culture.

It explained that the move, among other infrastructural projects being embarked on were part of … being considered by the Federal Government to boost economic activities after the meltdown occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus that affected the country’s revenues generating power.

As stated, the apex government would also be focusing on completion of ongoing road and bridge projects in the country rather than beginning new ones as provided for in the implementation of the 2021 Budget.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, hinted that roads whose completion would be prioritized during the budget year to include those categorized as A1-A9 adding that 18 of such road projects, which have reached appreciable level of completion have been identified across the country for completion within 12 to 15 months.

Fashola, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during the defense of his Ministry’s proposals in the 2021 Budget, said that the identified roads and bridges, include those leading to the ports and major agricultural hubs across the six geopolitical zones of the country adding that the decision to prioritize those projects was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate on completion of ongoing projects.

According to him, other categories of road and bridge projects on which the Ministry will focus for completion during the budget year also include those that have attained 70 per cent completion adding that subject to the availability of funds, such projects would be completed as early as possible.

He added that the ministry would also focus on the maintenance of about 50 Bridges nationwide as a measure to avoid further deterioration of the structures, which he described as critical.

Pointing out that some bridges which connect several geopolitical zones and federal roads had not been maintained for several years before this administration, Fashola added that some of the bridges required replacement of expansion joints and hand rails while others required major underwater repairs of exposed piles, pile caps and piers.

“Bridges like the Third Mainland Bridge, the Koton Karfe Bridge and the Makurdi Bridge are part of about 50 bridges being rehabilitated simultaneously among others”, he said, adding that the ministry also had its focus on the completion of the construction of Chanchangi Bridge along Takum-Wukari Road in Taraba State and Ikom Bridge along Calabar-Ikom Road.

Expressing the need for the support of the National Assembly in realizing the stated objectives, Fashola, who put the estimated cost of rehabilitating all the bridges at N80.984 billion, however, pointed out that there was need, in the course of each year, to address washouts and erosion envisaged with the subsiding discharge of flood waters nationwide.

“We are mindful of the limitation of resources but the frequency of these natural disasters caused by climate change and aging infrastructure must compel us to think of making provisions for emergencies”, he said adding that the international Best Practice for such Emergencies was between 5 and 10 per cent of the Capital Budget.

Fashola, who said the Ministry has also selected two roads and a bridge in each of the six geopolitical zones for enhanced funding during the budget year, also listed for adequate funding the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Counterpart Fund for projects financed by the China Exim bank.