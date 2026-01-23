FG earmarks N1.3bn to upgrade JAMB CBT centres nationwide

The Federal Government has proposed more than N1.3 billion in capital spending to expand, upgrade and equip Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board computer-based test facilities, as part of broader efforts to strengthen examination infrastructure nationwide.

Figures contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill show that the proposed funding targets multiple ongoing projects designed to improve CBT delivery, registration processes and ICT capacity for standardised examinations across different regions.

The allocations cover construction, furnishing, renovation and digital equipment, reflecting renewed attention on improving system reliability and reducing pressure on existing examination facilities following challenges recorded during recent admission exercises.

Budget documents show that a total of N1,326,850,000 has been spread across six projects in several states, including Lagos, Rivers, Abia, Ondo and Gombe, under the Federal Government’s ongoing capital expenditure programme.

The largest single provision is N420 million for the construction and equipping of a JAMB standard ICT centre in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, while another N336.7 million is set aside for computers and internet services at CBT centres in Eric Moore and Epe Grammar School in Lagos.

Additional allocations include N280 million for a new CBT centre in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, N175 million for an ICT and CBT facility in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and N28 million for the Oloko CBT centre in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

The budget also provides N87.15 million for the renovation and upgrading of ICT infrastructure used for JAMB registration, aimed at improving system stability during peak examination periods and large-scale candidate enrollment exercises.

The proposed spending follows heightened scrutiny of JAMB’s CBT system after the 2025 UTME cycle, which was affected by technical disruptions, logistical concerns and centre availability issues that impacted roughly 380,000 candidates nationwide.

In response, JAMB accredited 848 CBT centres ahead of the 2026 UTME, while delisting facilities that failed to meet technical requirements and recommending sanctions against centres linked to examination infractions to protect the integrity of the process.