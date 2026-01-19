FG drops Facebook, X from charges against Sowore

The Federal Government of Nigeria has removed Meta (Facebook) and Elon Musk’s X Inc. (formerly Twitter) from its amended alleged cyberbullying charges against politician and activist Omoyele Sowore.

The development was announced on Monday before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the government’s lawyer, A.T. Kehinde, SAN.

The move follows months after Meta’s lawyers had petitioned the court to strike the company’s name from the Federal Government’s cyberbullying charge.

The revised charge sheet, now containing two counts against Sowore, was filed in December 2025 at the Federal High Court, Abuja, under Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025.

At Monday’s resumed proceedings, Kehinde, representing the prosecution, informed the court that although the matter was scheduled for trial, he had an amended charge dated December 5, 2025, and requested that it be read to Sowore.

Sowore’s lawyer, Abubakar Marshal, confirmed receipt of the amended charge and raised no objection to it being read in court.

Counsel for Meta and X, Paul Ihuoma and Christabel D., told the court that their clients had been removed from the amended charge. Kehinde subsequently withdrew the earlier charge, confirming that Meta and X were no longer part of the case.

After hearing from counsel, Justice Mohammed Umar ruled that “The names of Meta and X are hereby struck out from the case,” and ordered that the amended charge be read.

In Count One, the government alleges that on or about August 25, 2025, Sowore “knowingly or intentionally” sent a message via his official X handle, @YeleSowore, which the prosecution claims was false and intended to cause a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria or pose a threat to life.

The specific post cited in the charge reads: “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

The prosecution argues that by publishing this statement, Sowore committed the offence of cyberstalking under Section 24(1)(b) and Section 24(2)(a), (b), and (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In Count Two, the Federal Government makes an identical allegation regarding a Facebook post published by Sowore on the same date, containing the same wording.

The prosecution contends that Sowore’s remarks contravened Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

In its list of witnesses, the Federal Government named an unnamed “Investigating Officer”, noting that it may call any other witness(es) as it deems necessary to prove its case.

After hearing the count charges levelled against him, Sowore pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Kehinde requested that the trial commence, but Sowore’s lawyer, objected, arguing that the prosecution had breached provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act by failing to provide the defendant’s statement and the names of witnesses in advance.

He said the Federal Government was required to furnish the defense with witness names and summaries of their testimonies.

The prosecution countered that such rules apply to Magistrates’ Courts, and for witnesses who are intelligence officers, the defense could request a stand-down or adjournment to cross-examine them properly.

Justice Umar, however, instructed Kehinde that even if “it is an evil spirit that is listed as a witness”, the summary of witnesses must still be attached to the charge.

“Take a date to furnish the defendant with the necessary materials they need,” the judge ruled, adjourning the matter to January 22 for hearing.