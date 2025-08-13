FG drops charges against Ibom Air passenger, reduces KWAM 1’s ban

After a thorough review of the unruly behaviour of Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly called KWAM 1 and Comfort Emmanson, the Federal Government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against the Ibom Air passenger, and reduced the six months flight ban imposed on the artiste.

The decision marks a significant turn in two high-profile aviation incidents that had drawn nationwide attention.

Aviation authorities and stakeholders agreed that both cases warranted a measured response, balancing accountability with fairness.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who announced the decision on Wednesday, explained that the withdrawal of charges and reduction of penalties were guided by “compassionate grounds” and a desire to set a positive precedent for conflict resolution in Nigeria’s airports.

“While both passengers and airline staff made mistakes, valuable lessons have been learned,” Keyamo said. “These episodes have heightened awareness about expected conduct in our aviation sector.”

In Emmanson’s situation, the minister confirmed that Ibom Air agreed to drop its complaint after she demonstrated remorse during a police interview.

She is scheduled for release from Kirikiri Prison this week, while the Airline Operators of Nigeria lifted the lifetime flight ban previously imposed on her.

For KWAM 1, involved in a separate altercation aboard a ValueJet flight, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority reduced his flying ban to one month and will also withdraw its criminal complaint.

The Fuji star is expected to collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as an ambassador for airport security awareness, promoting proper conduct among travellers.

Keyamo added that the one-month suspension on ValueJet pilot Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and co-pilot First Officer Ivan Oloba will be lifted following mandatory professional reassessment.

He also directed all aviation security personnel to undergo intensive retraining next week, emphasising de-escalation techniques for disruptive passengers while Airline operators will review staff conduct in separate sessions to prevent similar incidents.

“The government remains committed to strict safety protocols in the aviation sector,” Keyamo stressed. “We have shown clemency in these cases, but this should not be mistaken for tolerance of lawlessness. This is where we draw the line.”