FG drags Facebook, others before court over unapproved adverts

The Federal Government through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has dragged the management of Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent, AT3 Resources Limited, before a court for advertising without approval in the country.

It said that Meta continuously exposed their Nigerian users to unvetted adverts that had caused the country to lose huge revenue that could have been used for the development of projects.

To cover the huge loss, the central government has demanded that the company pay the sum of N30 billion as compensation for what it had suffered due to Meta’s advertising strategy.

The government is seeking a declaration among others, that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the extant advertising laws in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ARCON reiterated that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising in Nigeria’s advertising space.

The advertising regulator further stated that it is not regulating the online media space but rather advertisement advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.

According to the statement: “The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has instituted a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

“ARCON is seeking declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

“ARCON stated that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts has also led to a loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

“ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterate that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising in Nigeria’s advertising space.

“ARCON further stated that it’s not regulating the online media space but rather advertisement, advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.”

