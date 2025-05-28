FG donates 3,500 lifejackets to Lagos Govt.

The Federal Government through the Ministry for Marine and Blue Economy, has donated 3,500 lifejackets to the Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA), to ensure passengers’ safety in the state.

It said that the safety of live on waterways formed reasons for the lifejackets donation, saying we want to ensure that passengers on waterways remain safety whenever they board boats in country particularly in Lagos.

Speaking at the donation event, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, noted that the distribution of lifejackets to Lagos State was the current administration’s initiative to foster a culture of safety on our waterways.

Oyeyola, who was represented by the Director, Marine Services, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Mercy Ilori, added that the distribution was particularly for communities where water transport was an essential part of daily life.

Oyeyola noted that the campaign had been conducted in Niger, Bayelsa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom states and would move to other littoral states in the coming weeks.

“The challenge posed by boat crashes and related fatalities across the country remains a grave concern. Many of these tragedies are preventable and often arise from neglect of basic safety measures, particularly the use of lifejackets.

“It is in recognition of this menace that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to prioritise life-saving interventions to bring about tangible change.

“Our commitment is to end the avoidable loss of lives on Nigeria’s waters. Consequently, our strategy is anchored on three pillars: strict enforcement of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023; continuous public education and sensitisation campaigns; and provision of critical safety equipment, notably lifejackets, to waterway users,” he said.

He said the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), a key agency under the ministry, continued to lead efforts in regulation, compliance monitoring, and support for education and enforcement along Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The minister said for the campaign on safety to yield sustainable results, collaboration with state and local governments was essential, calling on traditional rulers, community leaders, boat operators, and transport unions to champion this cause and embed safety culture at the grassroots level.

Accepting the donation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, acknowledged the wonderful strides and achievements of NIWA, noting that the continuous collaboration, initiatives and intentional activities would boost safety on the waterways.

“I am thrilled that we have this initiative by the marine and blue economy, this will not only boost safety but ensure we reach communities in Lagos State. This will enhance safety culture and give people the assurance to use the waterways,” he said.

Earlier, NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, noted that safety was everyone’s responsibility, not limited to NIWA or Lagos State government.

“Having a coast guard was important on the waterways to arrest these criminals on the waterways. However the issue of coast guard is very important, the water marshals have limitations, and I am appealing to the National Assembly that the Coast Guard Bill be passed.

“Safety on our waterways is something that we are taking very serious and we will ensure a free and zero mishap on our waterways,” he said.

Earlier, the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, noted that the event was not all about collaboration but about safety which keeps the waterways going.

“We appreciate the Federal Government for its continuous effort in ensuring safer waterways which is a small part of the Marine and Blue Economy.

“1,000 life jackets are here now, 2,500 are on their way. Between now and end of the first week in June, all those who should get the life jackets will get it.

“What we are doing is to identify that they are operators, passengers. We do not want people to receive life jackets and keep at home, it should be used and seen on our waterways.

“To criminalise those that do not use the life jackets, this is something we will push to the assembly and entrenched in the law,” he said.