FG donates 1,000 life jackets to Kwara riverine communities

The Kwara State Government has received a donation of 1,000 life jackets from the Federal Government as part of efforts to enhance safety across riverine communities and reduce fatalities from boat accidents.

The life jackets are to be distributed to high-risk water transport areas in Patigi, Edu, Baruten, Kaiama, and Moro Local Government Areas.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by Dr. Mercy Ilori, Director of Maritime Services, handed over the equipment at an event in Ilorin, the state capital.

He disclosed yesterday that an additional 2,500 jackets would soon be delivered to the state.

Oyetola described the initiative as a strategic intervention to improve the safety and reliability of inland water transportation, noting that most boat accidents are preventable and often result from neglecting basic safety measures, particularly the failure to wear life jackets.

“Boat accidents remain a recurring and avoidable tragedy. This ministry is taking practical steps to prevent such losses using three core pillars: enforcement of Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023, continuous public sensitisation, and provision of life-saving equipment like these life jackets,” he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jibril, who received the items on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged riverine residents and boat operators to use the jackets consistently.

“We should not keep the jackets at home; we must use them. This is about saving lives, and regular use shows responsibility,” Jibril said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the gesture, which he said would help forestall further loss of lives and property.

Commissioner for Transportation, Aliyu Kora-Sabi, praised the collaboration between the federal and state governments and emphasized the importance of the jackets.

“Life jackets are not just equipment; they are life-saving devices that can make the difference between life and death. This gesture reflects the commitment of both President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq to citizen welfare and safety,” he said.

The donation comes amid increased concerns over water transport safety in Nigeria’s riverine regions, where boat accidents frequently result in loss of lives.