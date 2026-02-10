FG distributes foods to 20,000 Sokoto vulnerable families

The Federal Government has begun distributing food assistance to 20,000 vulnerable households in Sokoto State, targeting families affected by hunger and severe economic hardship.

The intervention prioritises women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, and is aimed at improving nutrition while preserving dignity beyond short-term relief.

Speaking during the exercise, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu, said the programme combines emergency food support with longer-term social protection measures.

“This is not just about distributing food; it is about safeguarding human dignity, strengthening nutrition, and building sustainable support systems for vulnerable Nigerians,” he said.

Sununu explained that beneficiaries would receive essential food items including rice, beans, millet, groundnuts, palm oil, salt, seasoning, and tomatoes.

He added that nutrition supplies and basic medicines would also be provided to malnutrition treatment centres at selected general hospitals.

The minister warned that over 35 million Nigerians remain at risk of severe hunger, stressing the need for coordinated humanitarian responses.

He noted that the programme also incorporates livelihood support, skills acquisition, and community-based initiatives to promote self-reliance, while acknowledging the support of partners such as the World Food Programme.

Also speaking, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the intervention as timely, particularly with the approach of Ramadan, saying it would ease the burden on struggling households.

“This support reflects a responsive and compassionate approach to governance and will make a real difference for families battling food insecurity,” he said.

The governor assured residents that the distribution would be transparent and inclusive, urging officials to ensure that assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The programme was officially launched yesterday through a partnership between the Federal Government, the Sokoto State Government, and international partners.