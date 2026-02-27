FG distributes food, others to indigents across Benue

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a compassionate outreach program, providing essential food items and relief materials to thousands of indigent residents, internally displaced persons, and other vulnerable groups in Benue State. The initiative aims to ease suffering amid economic hardships and ongoing humanitarian challenges.

In partnership with state authorities, including the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the distributions have targeted displaced communities, conflict victims, and low-income households.

Items delivered include rice, garri, beans, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, and non-food essentials such as mats, mosquito nets, and wrappers to support basic needs and foster self-reliance.

The interventions have taken place across several local government areas, including Kwande and Ushongo, as part of the federal government’s efforts to address food insecurity, reduce poverty, and provide emergency support to populations affected by farmer-herder conflicts and broader socioeconomic pressures.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, who led the exercise, said the program is designed to assist households affected by displacement, insecurity, and loss of livelihoods.

Doro described the intervention as both an urgent humanitarian response and a strategic effort to link immediate relief with long-term social protection.

He emphasized that the initiative would integrate emergency aid with measures such as conditional cash transfers and livelihood support, leveraging the National Social Register as a foundation.

“This intervention reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to shock-responsive social protection, improved targeting through the Social Register, and effective last-mile delivery. Our goal is to ensure assistance reaches intended beneficiaries with dignity and fairness,” he said.

The Governor of Benue, Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Sam Ode, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the timely intervention.

The government also stressed transparent and inclusive delivery processes, extending aid beyond immediate crisis victims to promote long-term recovery, stability, and improved welfare for Benue’s most vulnerable citizens in line with national poverty alleviation strategies.