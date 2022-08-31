FG dismisses reports on inmates poor welfare after prisoner’s death

Following the recent death of an inmate, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, has dismissed reports on poor welfare of prisoners..

It dismissed a publication by some online media that there were some disturbances by the inmates of custodial centre, Kuje, as a result of the death of an inmate.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chukwuedo Humphrey, said that the report was not true and did not reflect the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the yard.

According to him, when the inmate was admitted into Kuje Custodial Centre in 2019, he came with an already deteriorating health condition.

“This is what necessitated his placement on special medical observation and management by a combined team of medical personnel of the NCoS. This also came with occasional referrals to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, for check-ups.

“For over three years, the Service has provided free medical services and other necessary care and support to sustain him because it is our responsibility to do so,” he said.

Humphrey, through a statement released yesterday in Abuja said that it was unfortunate that when the deceased went into a crisis on Saturday, Aug. 27, all efforts to resuscitate and stabilise him failed.

The NCoS spokesman said that his fellow inmates were aware of this and so there was no form of disquiet amongst them.

Humphrey said that the Controller, FCT Command, Ahmed Musa, had appealed to media practitioners to verify their facts before feeding the public.

He further stated that for emphasis, the health of inmates remains a top priority of the Controller General of the Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, who had continued to maintain regular drugs supply for use of inmates.

As gathered, the NCoS was said to have confirmed the death of an inmate on Aug. 29 after a protracted illness.

