FG dismisses eight immigration officers for Kidnapping, others

The Federal Government has dismissed eight officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), compulsorily retired five others, and reduced the ranks of eight more for various acts of misconduct.

Among the dismissed officers, two junior personnel were dismissed from the Service for criminal offenses, including kidnapping, theft, and illegal possession of firearms.

The actions were taken following the recommendations of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee, which convened on 11th July 2025.

The Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed on Friday that the Board’s Disciplinary Committee reviewed 31 cases involving personnel and officers of the Service before arriving at the decisions.

Akinlabi further explained that five officers were issued written warning letters for misconduct. He added that the appeals of two dismissed officers were also reviewed but rejected due to lack of merit.

According to him, “One officer is to be reinstated following a successful appeal while the Board exonerated two officers against charges preferred against them.”

”In the same vein, the public is further invited to note that the Service has dismissed two junior personnel; Aliyu Usman (AII) and Chukwu Nancy Ngozi (CIA) for criminal conspiracy bothering on stealing and illegal possession of firearms and proven allegation of kidnapping following completion of internal disciplinary proceedings on 14th April and 4th September 2025.”

“Under the supervision of the Chairman of the Civil Defence,Correctional, Fire and immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) and Hon. Minister of interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria Immigration Service ably led by its Comptroller-General, KN Nandap, reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards across all cadres and wishes to assure the general

public that the disciplinary actions will be carried out without fear or favour and in strict compliance with extant rules and regulations”, Akinlabi stated.