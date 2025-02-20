FG discloses plans to overtake leading Cocoa producing nations

Determined to increase Nigeria’s cocoa production and increase exportations, the Federal Government has unveiled strategies to make the country overtake leading cocoa-producing nations and reduce the country’s dependance on oil taxes from importations.

The Government’s plan to achieve this dream of restoring the country’s cocoa production status includes promoting local processing, providing support to cocoa farmers, and investing in research and development.

The Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, who disclosed the plans during a visit to a cocoa factory in Ikom, Cross River State, emphasized the need for Nigeria to move away from being just a producer of raw materials to a nation that processes and adds value to its natural resources.

He noted that the visit was part of his efforts to promote industrial development in the state and encourage private sector participation in the cocoa industry.

Enoh, meanwhile, revealed that he had signed over 100 import duty exemption certificates to support the factories operations, just as the minister assured that the federal government would support the cocoa factory, as it would boost the economy and create jobs for indigene of the state.

He said “I had actually never visited here to even know what is going, its a facilitating center for the processing of cocoa.

” After being minister of sport development in a catalog vision fold, Mr president appointed me as the minister of State for Industry. Now matters about cocoa industry, matters about companies, manufacturing process and all of that, I made it within my mandate.

“My mandate is to be a champion for industry, champion for processing of goods our raw materials and all of that. I come from this part of the state where, I come from a local government where all the four cocoa estate that were set up by the Southeastern Regional Government are all in my local government region.

“Since I became Minister of State for Industry, I have signed hundreds of approvals for IDECs for companies like yours that may want to import machinery for their work.

“I want to assure you that Cross River State will become the epic center of cocoa distribution in few years. And the local government where I think that for almost eternity, the issue of cocoa industry, and cocoa company has been used to play so much politics.

“I think that this facility, without produce, to what it is, is the first real attempt, actually, and I think its my evidence to find out what is going here. I am glad I have been able to make history, and we will continue to collaborate, and partner with the Public, private sector”.

The minister also noted that the visit to the factory would create an enabling environment for foreign direct investments and encourage public-private partnerships.

Additionally, he highlighted that the visit was aimed at promoting local processing of cocoa to meet international best practices, encouraging private sector participation in the cocoa industry, and supporting the development of industries in Cross River State.

Earlier, the chairman of AA Universal Bean, Chris Agara, expressed appreciation for the minister’s visit and assured him of their commitment to contributing to the economic development of Cross River State.

“I am excited, and I want to thank the Honorable Minister for what he has done. Today is so significant, it’s so important, and it’s also very encouraging to us that despite all the short notice he himself this here today, we are hoping that we’ll build on this visit for something better for the people for Cross River and Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that if you come here in 24 months, that second line process line will be in place. We have gone very far in terms of the source. We’re going very far in terms of the studies and what it will take to have those facilities in place.

” Right now, we slowdown in the cocoa farming or harvesting here, that’s why you see less activities here. But by the time you come again, when the cocoa activity is on, you see quite a lot.

” Our emphasis is to export processed cocoa as against exporting cocoa beans. Cocoa beans have price fluctuation because it is the international buyers that determined the price of cocoa. Let’s not think that what is happening today is going to be sustainable.

” They can decide to do something to tweak the price of cocoa downward. But the price of processed cocoa, like cocoa butter, cocoa liquor and cocoa powder, remains constant, irrespective of the fluctuation of the prices of cocoa beans.

” And that’s what we want to take advantage of, that’s what we want to achieve. We want to have our cocoa process before export by green valley audition.”- Agara said.