FG discloses plans to manufacture electric cars by 2023

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to manufacture electric cars by 2023 after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israeli and Japanese companies to commence assembling and manufacturing of environmentally friendly cars.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) was entered into partnership with the Israeli, Japanese and Nigerian companies.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, Mohammed Haruna, commended the collaboration which he said had come to stay and would be domesticated in the country.

Haruna said that this project Nigeria would see to the manufacturing of Nigerian made electrical vehicles in the nearest future.

“The first attempt to domesticate certain technologies in this country, especially in the automobile industry has not worked with continuous importation.

“NASENI has come into this now with the perfect partners, Japanese and Israeli companies their technologies are proven and known.

“But most importantly, Nigeria will not just be consuming this technology, we are here to make sure that we domesticate, produce and manufacture in Nigeria.” he said.

The Vice chairman through a statement, on Friday, in Abuja assured Nigerians that the automobile industry after this collaboration will not be the same again.

On his part, an Isreali Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said that the partnership which was a combination of Israeli, Japanese and Nigerian technologies would help address the many challenges affecting the transport and environmental sectors in Nigeria.

“It is a project that is a partnership with Israeli, Japanese and Nigerian companies taking place in Nigeria.

“I believe that a programme that is going to start in Nigeria will be successful and will go across Africa,” he said.

