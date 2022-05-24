FG discloses plan to review sickle cell disease treatment

As a measure to improve healthcare in the country, the Federal Government has start to review the guideline for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in 2022.

This review will enable the country to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 3, 4 and 10

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who noted that Nigeria has the highest burden of sickle cell diseases globally

The minister who was represented by Deputy Director in the ministry, Dr Alayo Sopekan, mentioned this at the Sickle Pan African Consortium Nigeria Network (SPARC-NET) two-day workshop held in Abuja on Monday

Enihare stressed that more than 150,000 babies are being born annually with SCD, and 25 per cent of the adult populations of reproductive age are carrying the disease. However, 50 per cent of the babies die before their fifth birthday

He further made it known that due to stigmatization, many parents hide children suffering from the disease and this makes it impossible to address

The minister also noted that government has adopted universal newborn screening to achieve its goals on sickle cell disease

According to the Director of University of Abuja Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell research and training, Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, who said the current curative therapy available for SCD is bone marrow transplantation

“The therapy has the drawbacks of exorbitant cost which has necessitates simple, effective and scalable tools to address the burden wholistically”, she noted

Nnodu said that the drivers towards effective care for the patient population require regular appraisal and identification of gaps in terms of adequacy of care, current research, prevailing government policies and diagnostic capacity

According to her, having identified the gaps, various measures would be applied to address them with regular evaluations of the impact of these interventions.

