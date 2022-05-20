FG disburses N9.24bn to over 75,000 Kebbi vulnerable, other residents

The Federal Government through its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme has begun payment of N9.24 billion to no fewer than 76,107 beneficiaries aimed at empowering poor, vulnerable and unemployed residents across the six local government areas in Kebbi State.

The CCT programme is said to be aimed at improving household consumption, increasing utilisation of health and nutrition services, and improving school enrollment and attendance of beneficiaries.

It is also said to be aimed at improving environmental sanitation and management, asset and financial acquisition as well as beneficiaries’ engagement in sustainable livelihood.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Halima Shehu, during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, in Birnin Kebbi, apologised for the delay in the payment which started in September to October 2019 and that it was due to circumstances beyond her control.

She disclosed that currently, payment to CCT beneficiaries is ongoing in the state and that a total number of 76,107 beneficiaries across six local government areas of Bagudu, Danko, Wasagu, Dandi, Jega, and Shanga, would be receiving the payment.

“The beneficiaries will be receiving 26 months of payment circles, starting from January to February 2020. The payment will be in two batches of those 60,000 beneficiaries for four payment cycles, using the virtual account. The second batch has 70,107 beneficiaries for nine payment cycles through the debit cards.” she said.

Shehu noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the World Bank in 2016 had designed and developed a safety net programme for Nigeria under the platform of the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP).

According to her, one of the components of NASSP is the national conditional cash transfer office responsible for implementing the household uplifting- conditional cash transfer to the poor and the vulnerable households across the country.

She further commended the governor for giving her audience the opportunity to update him on the resumption of payment and the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

On his part, Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Samaila Yombe-Dabai, commended the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for actualising the programme in the state.

He further assured that that the state government will do all it takes to support the success of the programme in the state.

