FG disburses N625bn to indigent Nigerians as conditional cash

The Federal Government has disclosed that N625 billion was disbursed to 25 million indigent Nigerians under the conditional cash transfer policy, to cushion the economic effect on their family.

It said that each beneficiary received ₦25,000 each as conditional cash transfers through the ministry.

He also disclosed that in the last five days, about 11,000 beneficiaries have received ₦3.5 billion from the consumer credit scheme.

He further said over ₦90 billion has been disbursed to half a million Nigerian students under the student loan scheme.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Edun enumerated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

According to him, five million households have benefited from the direct transfer.