FG disburses N20,000 isolation relief fund to Abuja indigents

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has commenced disbursement of N20,000 isolation relief funds to indigent residents of Kwali Area Council region of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with aim to provide support during implementation of the two-week curfew directive .

It explained that the palliative measure, which was carried out through a National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) tagged the “Household Uplifting Programme (HUP) ” was designed to target poor and vulnerable members of the society who are likely to be affected during the 14-day curfew order in Abuja.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, stated that the palliative measure was in line with mandate of her ministry to ensure well being of vulnerable members of society and that community based targeting such as had been carried out in Kwali, would ensure that the aid was given to people in need of it.

Speaking during the disbursement at the Kwali Central Pay Point on Monday, Farouq, urged beneficiaries to make good use of the funds received and that they should also adhere to advice of medical experts on adopting personal hygiene methods such as regular hand washing to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the state.

She added that the N20,000 received was for the period of fourteen day lockdown, just as she assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to support Nigerians through such palliatives which would be replicated in several regions across the nation.