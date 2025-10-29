FG disburses N2.3bn promotion arrears to varsity lecturers

Determined to give lecturers better welfare, the Federal Government has released N2.3 billion representing Batch 8 and promotion arrears for lecturers in its tertiary institutions across the country.

The federal government has also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to revitalising the tertiary education sector through decisive fiscal interventions, policy reforms, and sustained dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday while providing updates on the government’s ongoing engagements with ASUU and other tertiary institution unions.

Alausa emphasised that President Bola Tinubu remained resolute in his determination to resolve all lingering welfare and funding challenges in a transparent, fair, and sustainable manner.

He said the released funds, processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), underscored the Tinubu administration’s commitment to clearing inherited backlogs and improving the welfare of academic and non-academic staff in tertiary institutions.

“A total of ₦2.311 billion has been released through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to universities. Benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now,” the minister announced.

He also revealed that the federal government, through the Ministry of Finance and the OAGF, was finalising the release of third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to NUPEMCO, expected to be completed in the coming days.

The Minister disclosed that the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) would be fully mainstreamed into university staff salaries beginning from 2026, ensuring prompt, predictable, and sustainable payments going forward.

He further stated that funds had been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian universities project, with corresponding budgetary provisions to sustain the initiative.

The minister reaffirmed that these measures demonstrated the federal government’s strong commitment to improving academic staff welfare and addressing long-standing challenges that have persisted for decades.

“Within the last 26 months, the federal government has paid a significant portion of outstanding obligations while maintaining open communication with all academic and non-academic unions of tertiary institutions,” he stated.

Alausa assured that the government’s engagements with ASUU and other unions were being conducted “truthfully and in good faith”.

He emphasised that while the government was committed to improving staff welfare, it would only enter into agreements that were realistic and financially sustainable.

Alausa explained that the Yayale Ahmed negotiating committee continued to serve as a bridge between the federal government and tertiary institutions’ unions, ensuring that all the pending welfare-related issues were addressed through honest and mutually respectful dialogue.

The minister stressed that the federal government would not engage in unsustainable fiscal practices.

“Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system. All commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability,” he said.

Alausa commended the president for his unwavering dedication to the education sector, noting that several challenges that had persisted for decades were now being addressed decisively under his administration.