FG disburses N18m to 1,799 Jigawa’s cash transfer beneficiaries

The Federal Government (FG), under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, has disbursed about N18 million to 1,799 beneficiaries in Kafinhausa council area of Jigawa State.

The CCT is one of the four Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of FG and each of the beneficiaries, selected from Balangu, Dumadumi, and Gafaya wards, received N10,000.

The Information Officer in the council area, Muhammad Umar, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday.

He quoted the Coordinator, Special Intervention Programme (SIP) in the council area, Mr Umar Aliko, as noting that the gesture was aimed at improving the lives of the beneficiaries and lifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

Aliko also commended the state and local governments for their support and cooperation towards the successful conduct of the exercise.

The statement also quoted the council Chairman, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, as calling on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.

Abdullahi encouraged the beneficiaries to engage in petty businesses or improve their already-established small businesses.