FG directs civil servants partial resumption, junior staff to work-from-home

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Federal Government has directed civil servants from level fourteen across the country to resume duties partially pending the complete lifting of the earlier lockdown imposed on Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun State to flatten the curve of coronavirus within Nigeria.

It explained the resumption which takes effect from Monday, May 4, 2020, had become imperative following President Muhammadu Buhari which ordered a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by the deadly respiratory disease.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said to ensure the partial resumption was adhered to, the workers would only work three times in a week while their closing time would be 2pm each day, while junior staff from level thirteen downwards will continue working from home till such times control is gained against the virus.

Yemi-Esan, in a memo she personally signed on Thursday and directed to all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, said all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do the same in other public offices to ensure the safety of the civil servants while discharging their duties to the nation.

She urged the workers to observe social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and maintain high personal hygiene at all government offices, and also limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum to curb spread the virus in the workplace.

“To further support the efforts to check the spread of the virus, permanent secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are to ensure handwashing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in the MDAs. They are also to ensure that, as much as practicable, entrance to the is limited to only one. It is also important that infrared thermometers are provided at all entries for compulsory temperature checks,” the memo read in parts.