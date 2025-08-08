FG deploys taskforce after malls, traders selling expired foods

The Federal Government has launched task force to combat the rising cases of counterfeit drugs and expired food products being sold in markets and retail outlets across the country.

The enforcement unit, known as the Federal and Regional Task Force (FTF), was inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and will operate under the coordination of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Pate described counterfeit medicines and unsafe foods as “threats to life,” warning that the government would no longer tolerate activities that put public health at risk.

“With this task force, we are sending a clear message: Nigeria will no longer be a haven for those who profit at the expense of public health,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all regulated products, including medicines, foods, cosmetics, and medical devices, meet strict national safety and quality standards.

Pate added that the ministry’s four-point agenda focuses on protecting Nigerians from health threats such as unsafe products, infectious diseases, and systemic vulnerabilities.

He noted that the task force is mandated to identify and dismantle illegal manufacturing and distribution networks, prosecute offenders, and strengthen nationwide surveillance and enforcement operations.

The minister also urged manufacturers, distributors, healthcare professionals, and consumers to play their part in eliminating substandard and falsified products from the market.

Also speaking at the event which took place on Friday, NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, stated that the agency faces an insidious threat that jeopardizes public health, undermines the integrity of the healthcare system, and erodes public trust in consumer products.

She emphasized that the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines, as well as unsafe processed foods, is a challenge requiring immediate and unwavering attention.

“The establishment of this task force, empowered by the provisions of Cap C 34, is a testament to our collective resolve,” she explained.

Highlighting recent enforcement efforts, Adeyeye disclosed that between February and March 2025, NAFDAC conducted coordinated operations at major drug markets, notably in Onitsha and Ariaria.

“This renewed enforcement drive sends a clear message: Nigeria will not tolerate the circulation of harmful products. NAFDAC calls on government agencies, industry players, partners, and the public to work together to ensure our markets remain safe and our citizens protected,” The NAFDAC boss said.

Adeyeye noted that the scale of recent seizures underscores the gravity of the threat and NAFDAC’s unwavering commitment to addressing it.

She affirmed that the agency stands ready to lead the charge in strengthening enforcement, enhancing surveillance, and working collaboratively with industry stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and the public to eradicate illicit products from the markets.

“We are determined to clean up the markets and protect Nigerians from harmful products. The collaboration we are receiving from the security agencies and the support from the Federal Government under the Renewed Hope Agenda is helping us expand our efforts,” Adeyeye added.

The NAFDAC boss further called on industry players, regulatory bodies, and the public to support the campaign through vigilance and timely reporting of suspicious activities.

The agency also disclosed plans to launch a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate consumers on how to identify counterfeit and expired products.