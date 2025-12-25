FG deploys special team after Borno mosque attackers

The Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that the Federal Government is deploying additional tactical teams to the communities attacked by terrorists in Maiduguri to track down and apprehend those responsible.

Shettima described the attack as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.

This came after the Nigerian Army disclosed that four worshippers died and over 30 others sustained varying degrees of injuries after the suicide bomb attack inside a mosque in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Shettima, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, condemned the deadly bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, yesterday.

He said President Bola Tinubu had ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in Borno, following the incident.

He added that the federal government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to ensure protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North-East and other regions.

He said, “The federal government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately.”

Shettima expressed confidence that the security architecture currently in place would not only apprehend the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “We sympathise with the government of Borno, residents, and families who lost their loved ones in this attack. The federal government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law.”

He assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security, anchored in constitutional duty, remains unwavering.

“Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation.

“This commitment remains steadfast under God and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will continue to provide our security agencies with all necessary resources and support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms,” he affirmed.