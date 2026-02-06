FG deploys 700 firefighters to boost emergency response

The Federal Government has deployed more than 700 newly trained firefighters across Nigeria, as part of efforts towards reinforcing the protection of lives and assets during fire disasters.

As gathered, the central government’s move signalled an expanded investment in the country’s emergency readiness and public safety framework.

The Minister for Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the additional manpower as a significant reinforcement of Nigeria’s response capability, saying the officers represent a deliberate transition toward a more preventive and coordinated safety architecture across the federation.

He explained that the fresh deployment is designed to widen operational reach, shorten reaction intervals and upgrade overall service effectiveness in safeguarding key facilities, public infrastructure and residential areas throughout the country.

Addressing the emergency officers on Thursday at the graduation ceremony for Regular Course 6 cadet officers after intensive preparation in Jos, Plateau State, Tunji-Ojo stressed that their engagement was a clear shift from reactive emergency response to proactive national safety.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is extending our operational depth, improving response time and enhancing service capacity to protect strategic assets, critical infrastructure and communities nationwide.

The minister added that Nigeria still needs additional personnel, including experts in emergency medical care, inspection and hazardous materials handling, stressing that safety is tied directly to national security, economic performance and investor confidence.

Encouraging the recruits, he said, “You should proudly wear your uniform, but with a sense of humility and honour. I urge you to go out there and make the Federal Fire Service proud and Nigeria great,” while appearing through the Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Major-General Abdulmalik Jubril (retd.).

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, pledged continued cooperation with the Federal Fire Service to ensure protection for lives and property in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Josephine Piyo, said: “As a government, we will continue to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens in the state.”

Earlier, the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi, said the trainees completed months of drills at the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency Training Camp in Jos and told them, “I expect you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and operational guidelines at all times in the discharge of your duties.”