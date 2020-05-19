FG deploys 35 special peacekeeping forces to Plateau

By NewsDesk,

The Federal Government disclosed that it has ordered the deployment of 35 special peacekeeping forces to Plateau State, saying that the move was with aim to address the security challenges which were recently recorded within the region.

It revealed that the deployed forces consisted of specially trained troops and that the soldiers had been garrisoned in order to provide adequate support to the existing security apparatus of the state.

The Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, stated that the 35 force members were part of the 94 special troops and 30 search and rescue personnel who had been recently trained by the nation’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Ohwo, while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, stated that the deployed troops were fresh from training and ready to employ their talents and competences in order to ensure that peace was restored to the North-Central state.

He said that the men were set to carry out neutralizing activities against any crisis situation recorded within the region and expressed optimism that violent clashes and skirmishes would become a thing of the past in Plateau state.

“We have brought them here in Plateau to add to the security architecture of the state after graduating from their training. They are regiment and special forces personnel and they have additional competency in combat, search and rescue operation,”

“Anywhere there is a crisis, including banditry, farmers/herders crisis, they are expected to quell the situation and then return to their base”.

The Guild gathered that the troops had arrived during the early hours of the day onboard a NAF aircraft and were moved to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, following which they were received by the Commander, Air Commodore Eeimobo. O Ebiowe.