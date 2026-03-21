FG denies claims on foreign deportees after UK deal

The Federal Government has moved to quell rising public concern over Nigeria’s recent migration agreement with the United Kingdom, firmly rejecting claims that the country has agreed to accept deported foreign nationals.

It described such reports as “misinformation,” insisting that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom does not contain any provision requiring Nigeria to take in non-citizens.

In a statement released on Saturday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency stated that the agreement—signed between Nigeria’s Interior Ministry and the UK Home Office—focuses strictly on structured migration management and bilateral cooperation.

According to the statement, the deal is designed to ensure “regulated and safe migration flows” while tackling irregular migration in line with international laws and human rights standards.

The government emphasized that the 12-page document clearly limits repatriation to verified nationals of either country. Multiple layers of identity checks are required before any individual is returned, and in cases of error, the sending country must take back the individual at its own cost.

“Nowhere in the agreement is Nigeria obligated to accept foreign nationals,” the statement stressed, adding that all returnees must be confirmed citizens and treated with dignity.

Under the MoU, deportations must follow strict procedural safeguards, including biometric verification and documentation checks conducted by both countries. Returns can only proceed when identity is satisfactorily established, and individuals retain the right to appeal under domestic and international human rights laws.

The agreement also protects migrants who may face hardship upon return, including those deeply integrated into the host country or those with legitimate human rights claims.

The Federal Government further clarified that Nigeria retains full control over its immigration processes. The Nigeria Immigration Service remains solely responsible for issuing travel documents and approving re-entry for Nigerian nationals.

This provision, officials say, underscores that Nigeria has not ceded any authority to the UK regarding documentation or admission decisions.

In a notable shift from past practices, the MoU guarantees that returnees can travel with their personal belongings and make arrangements regarding their assets before departure.

Additionally, the agreement outlines a comprehensive reintegration framework, including immediate support such as accommodation and transportation, as well as long-term assistance through education, job placement, and entrepreneurship programs.

Officials noted that the agreement is not unprecedented, pointing out that similar migration partnerships were signed in 2012, 2017, and 2022. The current MoU will run for an initial five-year period, with the option for renewal.

The Presidency urged media organisations to verify information before publication, warning that inaccurate reporting could mislead the public and undermine confidence in government policy.

The clarification comes amid growing debate on social media and in public discourse, where concerns had mounted over the potential implications of the Nigeria–UK migration deal.